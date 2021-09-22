Villarreal beat Elche 4-1 at La Ceramica to secure first victory of the season

Villarreal recorded their first victory of the season in impressive style on Wednesday evening, beating Elche 4-1 at La Ceramica in La Liga. Yeremi Pino opened the scoring for the hosts in the fifth minute, before Johan Mojica equalised for Elche in the 19th. Unai Emery’s men then pulled away thanks to strikes from Manu Trigueros, Arnaut Danjuma and Alberto Moreno.

The result propels Villarreal to 12th in the table, a point clear of Real Betis and three points behind sixth-placed Real Sociedad. They’re also three points off the top four, which will be their aim this season after they managed to win the Europa League last year. Elche sit 14th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Villarreal travel to the Santiago Bernabeu next to take on Real Madrid, before being re-united with Manchester United in the Champions League; it was them they beat to win the Europa League. Villarreal then host Betis in their final game before the international break. Elche travel to San Sebastian to take on La Real next before hosting Celta Vigo at the Martinez Valero.