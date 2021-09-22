Temperature rises at Camp Nou as James leaves Everton for Qatar

Ronald Koeman reads statement instead of answering questions at Barcelona press conference

Ronald Koeman didn’t give a press conference this afternoon as he had been expected to ahead of his team’s clash with Cadiz tomorrow. Instead, according to Marca, the Barcelonacoach read out a statement and refused any questions from the press.

Read more here.

Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta’s relationship in a moment of high tension at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman’s dramatic statement on Wednesday afternoon leaves no room for doubt; the Barcelona coach is fed up with the situation at Barcelona and according to Marca is tired of the endless rumours emerging from Camp Nou regarding his future.

Read more here.

James Rodriguez leaves Everton to join Qatari club Al Rayyan

James Rodriguez has left Everton to sign for Qatari club Al Rayyan for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old Colombian moves to the Middle East after spending a year at Goodison Park. He joined Everton from La Liga side Real Madrid, and made 26 appearances during his time in the Premier League, scoring six goals.

Read more here.