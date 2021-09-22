Sevilla secure important 3-1 win over Valencia at the Sanchez-Pizjuan

Sevilla secured a 3-1 win over Valencia at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in La Liga on Wednesday evening. They raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 22 minutes through goals from Papu Gomez and Rafa Mir – as well as an own goal from Valencia’s Toni Lato – with Hugo Duro registering a consolation goal on the half-hour.

Big win for Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan against Valencia. Don't forget that Julen Lopetegui's side finished 15 points clear of fifth-placed Real Sociedad last season; they've earned the right to be taken seriously and, dare I say it, part of a big four in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/j14HnC2wHe — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) September 22, 2021

Sevilla finished 15 points clear of fifth-placed Real Sociedad last season and have earned the right to be considered part of a big four in Spanish football alongside Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Defeat of high-flying Valencia has placed them third this evening, three points behind leaders Atletico. Valencia are fourth, just a point behind the Andalusians.

🚨 ¡Final en el Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán! 🚨 Los tres puntos se quedan en casa después de un partidazo de los nuestros. ¡Seguimos, 𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗣𝗢! ⚪️🔴#SevillaFCValencia #WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas pic.twitter.com/3NoTIz6dbx — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) September 22, 2021

Sevilla host newly-promoted Espanyol next before a trip to Germany to face Wolfsburg in the Champions League. An Andalusian derby is then on the cards, with Sevilla heading to Granada. Valencia host Athletic Bilbao next up before returning to Andalusia to take on Cadiz, never an easy opponent.