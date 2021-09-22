Ronald Koeman reads statement instead of answering questions at Barcelona press conference

Ronald Koeman didn’t give a press conference this afternoon as he had been expected to ahead of his team’s clash with Cadiz tomorrow. Instead, according to Marca, the Barcelona coach read out a statement and refused any questions from the press.

Barcelona are in a moment of crisis. The Catalan club took a 3-0 beating at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week and followed that up with an uninspiring 1-1 draw at Camp Nou against Granada. Koeman and Joan Laporta, his president, are said to be living in a state of great tension.

Koeman, fed up with leaks and ultimatums on behalf of the club, took the decision without consulting anybody else. “Hello,” he said. “Good day to everyone. The club is with me in a rebuilding phase. The financial situation of the club is linked to its sporting performance and vice versa. That means that we, as a squad, have to rebuild the football team without being able to avail of big financial investments, that takes time.

“Today’s young talents can be world stars in a couple of years. The good thing about rebuilding the team is that young players will have opportunities, as Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta once had, but patience is required. Finishing high up in the league table would be a success.

“European football is a good school for these great talents. In the Champions League you can’t expect miracles. The defeat against Bayern Munich last week has to be analysed from that perspective. The process in which we find ourselves, the staff and the team, deserves to be unconditionally supported with words and deeds, supported in terms of the technical policy and the process that we are in the midst of carrying out.

“I know that the press recognises this process. It’s not the first time in the history of Barcelona that this has happened. We count on your support in these difficult times. We, as a squad and as players, are very happy with the great support we’ve received from the fans, like we had in the home game against Granada. Visca Barca and thank you very much for coming.”

Barcelona currently sit eighth in La Liga, and face four crucial fixtures between now and the next international break. They play Cadiz, Levante and reigning champions Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and travel to Portugal to face Benfica in the Champions League.