Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s spokesperson has hinted that Ronald Koeman will still have time to turn things around.

It has been a difficult week for Barca, and particularly Koeman, who has suffered two blows amid pressure over his position.

A Champions League defeat to Bayern during mid-week of last week was followed by a disappointing home draw with Granada on Monday night.

And those results have seen many call for Koeman’s job, but the Dutchman is yet to pay the price, and he will be in charge of Thursday night’s trip to Cadiz.

It seems there aren’t any immediate plans to get rid of Koeman as things stand, with Laporta’s spokesperson Enric Masip telling RAC1 via Diario AS: “He has credit because he is the Barcelona coach. If the coach is in this situation, it’s because he has the confidence to continue.

“When you see things aren’t working, it’s normal to doubt.”

Perhaps concerningly for Koeman, though, Masip did seem to open the door to Xavi’s return as manager.

The former midfielder has been regularly linked with taking over at Camp Nou having been in charge of Al-Sadd for the last two years.

“The president’s reference has always been Cruyff and then there are people like Guardiola and Xavi,” added Masip.

“Laporta has always said that Xavi will end up being Barca coach. With Laporta? Why not?”