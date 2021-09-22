Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta’s relationship in a moment of high tension at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman’s dramatic statement on Wednesday afternoon leaves no room for doubt; the Barcelona coach is fed up with the situation at Barcelona and according to Marca is tired of the endless rumours emerging from Camp Nou regarding his future.

His relationship with Joan Laporta has never been stellar, but it’s deteriorated rapidly in recent times. The pair have been trading thinly-veiled barbs in the press ever since Koeman’s continuity for this season was reluctantly agreed, and tension has risen in recent days following the 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League and the dispiriting 1-1 draw with Granada in La Liga. Yesterday’s leak that hinted Roberto Martinez and Xavi were in pole position to take over from the Dutchman has served as the straw that’s broken the camel’s back.

By giving a statement today instead of answering questions like an ordinary press conference, Koeman wanted to make it clear that he accepted the challenge of rebuilding Barcelona amid financial hardship but that he expects more support and understanding while doing so. At the moment, the club don’t intend on making any statement. They want to find a peace and cool the tension that’s enveloped Camp Nou.