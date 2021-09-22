Raul de Tomas provides the killer blow as Espanyol beat Alaves 1-0

Espanyol secured an excellent 1-0 win over Alaves at the RCDE Stadium this evening in La Liga. Raul de Tomas was the man to deliver the killer blow in the 54th minute when he converted from the spot; it was all the sweeter given the young marksman had previously had an 18th minute strike ruled out by VAR.

The result saw Espanyol, who came up from the Segunda last season, go 13th in the league table and begin to look up rather than down. Alaves, however, are in serious trouble. They’re rooted to the bottom of the table and are yet to win a point.

Espanyol travel to Andalusia next to take on Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, before hosting the mighty Real Madrid just ahead of the international break. Alaves host last season’s champions Atletico Madrid next before travelling to the Basque Country to take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.