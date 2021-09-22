Here are your Spanish football headlines for September 22.

Falcaoooo!

Radamel Falcao made it two goals in two games for Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday night, and in dramatic circumstances.

The Colombian headed in Rayo’s 95th minute winner over Athletic Club away from home.

The newly promoted side are now unbeaten in four after back-to-back wins.

Atletico leave it late

Atletico Madrid left it late to pick up all three points on Tuesday night, completing a comeback over Getafe.

Stefan Mitrovic put Getafe ahead in the first half after Jan Oblak’s catalogue of errors before Luis Suarez scored an equaliser in the second half.

Then, in the dying minutes, Suarez scored again to take the win after goalscorer Mitrovic misjudged the flight of the ball in his own box.

Celta finally get a win

Celta finally picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday evening after beating Levante.

They had to ride their luck, saving a penalty and dodging a big ROber Pier miss, but goals from Iago Aspas and Brais Mendez got it done.

Celta had only picked up one point from their previous five games.