Mallorca boss Luis Garcia has waxed lyrical about two Real Madrid players ahead of his side’s clash with Los Blancos this evening.

Garcia’s men have made a fine start to their first season back in La Liga, losing just once and responding to that sole defeat with an impressive draw against Villarreal last time out.

Mallorca already have already got eight points from their first five games, and that’s a total they will be thrilled with having secured promotion straight back up from Segunda.

But tonight, the Balearic side face their biggest challenge yet, facing Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men have been the pace-setters in La Liga so far, remaining unbeaten and winning their last four games across all competitions.

Two players have stood out, in particular, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr scoring 11 of Real Madrid’s 15 La Liga goals between them.

And it is those two players Garcia has highlighted, telling Marca: “We have to adapt and compete with what we have. It’s true that Vinicius is at a super level and Benzema continues being a different (class of) player.

“Surely they are one of the most in form partnerships in the world of football, but we cannot be scared and we can play our game, if they let us.”

He added: “Vinicius is huge. I think that right now, he believes he is the best player in la Liga. He has tremendous confidence, taking the ball, taking the ball inside and scoring goals.

“Benzema is getting better all the time. He has always had quality, but physically he is the best in six or seven years and that shows.”