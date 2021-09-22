Luis Suarez has opened up on overcoming his critics afer recapturing his scoring form.

The Uruguayan proved almost everyone wrong last season when he fired Atletico Madrid to a La Liga title after being offloaded by Barcelona, who came to the conclusion he was on the decline.

Suarez scored 21 times last season, but heading into this campaign, there were fresh doubts over what he could achieve given the fact he is 34 and in not in possession of the most healthy knees.

But he has already scored three times this season, including two goals in Tuesday night when he fired Atletico Madrid to a win over Getafe.

Suarez took his goals brilliantly, heading home a winner in the dying moments to complete a comeback.

And after the game, he spoke about how he keeps a level head amid the doubters.

“I think you have to be used to living with criticism,” he said, as cited by Marca. “What I do is never lower the arms, as you will realise, I’m not going to sink under criticism and I’m going also not going to believe the best compliments in the world.

“This is my way, to work. At times, sometimes things will go well, others they are not going to go as I would want, but I’m enjoying this moment.”

Suarez is unlikely to play week-in, week-out for Atleti as the season progresses, but as he showed on Tuesday night, he is still going to pop up in key moments with key goals to prove vital for Diego Simeone’s men.