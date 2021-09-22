Eduardo Camavinga starts for Real Madrid against Mallorca

Real Madrid welcome Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening for another La Liga clash. Carlo Ancelotti’s men went into the game second in the table following Atletico Madrid’s dramatic defeat of Getafe last night, while Mallorca sat tenth in the table.

Luis Suarez scored a late brace at the Coliseum the previous evening to beat Getafe 2-1 and send his team top of the table. Madrid had done similar the previous weekend, scoring twice late on against Valencia at Mestalla to come from a goal behind to win. Victory this evening would see them regain their lead.

Carletto chooses 4-2-3-1 with his lineup. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, behind a back four of Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Miguel. Eduardo Camavinga gets his first start in midfield beside Fede Valverde, behind an attacking trident of Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Vinicius. Karim Benzema leads the line.

From tomorrow, Madrid have three games left until the October international break. They play Villarreal and Espanyol in La Liga and host Sheriff in the Champions League. Mallorca host Osasuna before then welcoming Levante to the Balearic Islands.