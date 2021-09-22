Barcelona have already met with Ousmane Dembélé’s representatives.

The Blaugrana have been clear that they are going to extend the winger’s contract for some time.

It was initially thought Dembélé would be sold, but after he sustained an injury during Euro 2020 that will keep him out until at least October, requiring an operation, a sale was deemed impossible.

And with the more than £100million signing from 2017 having less than a year left on his contract, Barcelona need to extend his deal to avoid losing him for free.

That process is ongoing, and it emerged last week that Barca would be meeting with with the winger’s representative Moussa Sissoko to agree terms.

It’s expected Dembélé will be offered reduced terms given the club’s financial situation and the fact many other senior players have already taken pay cuts.

But few hiccups are expected, and as reported by COPE via Mundo Deportivo, the meeting has now taken place.

Barcelona chiefs Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany met with Sissoko on Monday night ahead of the Blaugrana’s draw with Granada.

Talks are progressing and this one could be sewn up in the near future.