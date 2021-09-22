Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero debuts dramatic new haircut

Sergio Aguero has revealed a dramatic new look. The Argentine centre-forward, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a free transfer this summer, has shaved off absolutely all his hair and gone for a completely bald, no-nonsense look.

Aguero is yet to make his debut for Barcelona as he’s recovering from an injury he sustained during pre-season. His start to life at Camp Nou has been complicated; first his friend and compatriot Lionel Messi was forced to leave the club for Paris Saint-Germain, and then injury put paid to his ability to hit the ground running.

As for Barcelona, they’ve also endured a tough start to 2021/22 and the post-Messi era. The Blaugrana currently sit eighth in La Liga, and face four crucial fixtures between now and the next international break that could prove make-or-break regarding coach Ronald Koeman’s future at the club. They play Cadiz, Levante and reigning champions Atletico Madrid in La Liga, before travelling to Portugal to face Benfica in the Champions League.