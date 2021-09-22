Ansu Fati is on course to return for Barcelona after the best part of a year out injured.

The 18-year-old suffered a serious knee injury last November and he has missed 50 games so far as a result.

That will become 51 games when Barcelona face Cadiz on Thursday night, Fati not quite ready to return just yet.

But it is not expected to become 52, Sport reporting that, as planned, Fati looks set to be available on Sunday when Barcelona welcome Levante to Camp Nou.

The young forward is back in training, and with Barca not wanting to risk him on Thursday, he could return – likely off the bench – in front of home supporters on Sunday.

Fati – who is the club’s new number 10 – is one of the most exciting young talents at Barcelona having burst onto the scene with the Catalan giants and Spain.

His injury has been a major setback in his development, but he will now be looking to prove he can return to his previous level as he looks to return to the grass.

And his timing couldn’t be much better with Barcelona desperate for some attacking threat having gone two games without a win, scoring just once between a defeat to Bayern and a draw with Granada.