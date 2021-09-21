Watch: Radamel Falcao scores 96th-minute winner for Rayo Vallecano to beat Athletic Bilbao

Rayo Vallecano beat Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in La Liga on Tuesday evening in dramatic fashion. Alvaro Garcia put the visitors ahead in the fifth minute, before a Pathe Ciss own goal levelled up proceedings in the 33rd. Then, right at the death in the 96th minute, Radamel Falcao scored an incredible winner.

Radamel Falcao with the stoppage time WINNER! 😱😱 Two sub appearances for El Tigre since signing for Rayo Vallecano, and two goals 🐅 pic.twitter.com/RIPwCK7fOE — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 21, 2021

Falcao, nicknamed El Tigre and a legend of Colombian football, joined Rayo on a free transfer this summer in a move that raised many eyebrows indeed. The result takes newly-promoted Rayo to fourth place in La Liga, just four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and two clear of Barcelona in eighth. Athletic are in sixth, a point behind the team that beat them tonight.

Rayo welcome Cadiz to Vallecas this Sunday, before travelling north to Pamplona to take on Osasuna at El Sadar. Athletic travel to Mestalla to take on in-form Valencia this Saturday, before hosting Alaves the following Friday.