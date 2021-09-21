Athletic Bilbao La Liga

Watch: Radamel Falcao scores 96th-minute winner for Rayo Vallecano to beat Athletic Bilbao

Rayo Vallecano beat Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in La Liga on Tuesday evening in dramatic fashion. Alvaro Garcia put the visitors ahead in the fifth minute, before a Pathe Ciss own goal levelled up proceedings in the 33rd. Then, right at the death in the 96th minute, Radamel Falcao scored an incredible winner.

Falcao, nicknamed El Tigre and a legend of Colombian football, joined Rayo on a free transfer this summer in a move that raised many eyebrows indeed. The result takes newly-promoted Rayo to fourth place in La Liga, just four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and two clear of Barcelona in eighth. Athletic are in sixth, a point behind the team that beat them tonight.

Rayo welcome Cadiz to Vallecas this Sunday, before travelling north to Pamplona to take on Osasuna at El Sadar. Athletic travel to Mestalla to take on in-form Valencia this Saturday, before hosting Alaves the following Friday.

Posted by

Tags Athletic Bilbao Falcao La Liga Rayo Vallecano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.