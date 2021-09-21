Ronald Koeman’s sacking is not imminent despite another slip-up for Barcelona.

The Blaugrana followed up their Champions League disaster against Bayern Munich with a disappointing La Liga draw with Granada on Monday.

Barca were unable to pick up three points at home against the out of sorts Andalusian side, Ronald Araujo scoring a second-half equaliser after Domingos Duarte put the visitors ahead within the opening minutes.

The draw is yet another result that puts pressure on Koeman, who has never convinced Joan Laporta and his board.

But it seems a decision is not imminent on his future, and according to RAC1 via Mundo Deportivo, Koeman will definitely be in place for Barca’s mid-week clash with Cadiz on Thursday night.

Though, it is also claimed that Barca will seek out possible replacements should results not improve between games with Cadiz and Levante this week.

It’s claimed that if Barca require a replacement, they will not appoint a ‘bridge’ coach, instead looking for a someone who can manage the team long-term and ‘direct the sporting project’.