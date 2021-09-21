Dani Carvajal is the latest player Real Madrid are keeping quiet over following his latest injury.

The right-back has had a torrid time with injuries over recent years, missing 35 games last season alone due to various setbacks.

And so it was a real concern for Real Madrid fans and Carlo Ancelotti when Carvajal was forced off with a fresh injury blow last time out.

The right-back had to be taken off and replaced by Lucas Vazquez during Real Madrid’s comeback win over Valencia, and medical tests followed.

But for the second time in recent weeks, Los Blancos have decided to stay quiet over the diagnosis.

Just like with Gareth Bale‘s recent injury, Real Madrid have not published the details of Carvajal’s injury.

It’s tradition for Spanish clubs to issue a ‘parte medical’ after such tests with details of the results, even if the return date is almost always vague.

But in Carvajal and Bale’s case, Real Madrid have not – or at least not yet – updated the public on the physical state of the players following their most recent setbacks.