Marco Asensio is reportedly set for a key week at Real Madrid having fallen out of favour in recent years.

The Spaniard has featured sporadically of late, not starting any of Real Madrid’s first six games of this season across all competitions.

It’s clear Asensio is not a key part of Carlo Ancelotti‘s plans, and according to El Larguero, the winger had offers to leave the Santiago Bernabeu during the summer transfer window.

It’s reported that Asensio didn’t have a good idea of where he would stand in Ancelotti’s plans over the course of the summer, and so he decided not to pursue any of the offer.

Asensio is not blaming anyone for the situation, but it’s said that he wants to know where he stands in the next week or so, and if he is not going to get opportunities, he is likely to speak to other clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has played just 68 minutes of football so far this season, and it seems clear that he is behind the likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale in Ancelotti’s plans.