Luis Suarez believes that Getafe result can be a springboard for Atletico Madrid’s season

Atletico Madrid pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat Getafe 2-1 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga. Stefan Mitrovic fired the hosts into a lead in the 45th minute, only for Luis Suarez to score in both the 78th and 91st minutes to steal an invaluable set of three points. Barcelona old boy Carles Alena saw red for Getafe.

Luis Suarez equalises for Atletico Madrid! 🙌 Just as it looked like time was starting to run out, the Uruguayan came up with an answer for Simeone's side 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/4sLv7EeNWu — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 21, 2021

The result puts Atletico top of the table, albeit with a game in hand on second-placed city rivals Real Madrid, of whom they’re a point clear. They’re now four clear of Valencia and Real Sociedad, who occupy third and fourth place respectively. Madrid host newly-promoted Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow evening and pulled off an eerily-similar 2-1 remontada of their own against Valencia at Mestalla at the weekend.

Suarez, who was the differential figure in Atletico’s title victory last season following his high-profile free-transfer from Barcelona, will hope to repeat the trick in 2021/22. This evening’s work has taken his tally this term to three goals in his first six appearances.

Atleti score in stoppage time AGAIN! 😱 Luis Suarez at the double to be the hero in a dramatic win for the champions 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vw6YwIOG27 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 21, 2021

“I’m happy more than anything for the circumstances of the game,” he said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “We went 1-0 down and then reversed the situation at a time when the team is being judged a lot. We’re aware that we have to give a little more and I think that today, in a game like this, turning the result around, will be good for us emotionally and help us to continue improving.”