Lionel Messi ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Metz due to knee injury

Paris Saint-Germain have revealed that Lionel Messi will miss tomorrow’s clash with Metz through injury according to Marca. The Argentine underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday morning that revealed signs of bone contusion in his left knee, and a new test will be carried out in 48 hours to review its condition.

Messi made headlines on Sunday evening during PSG’s 2-1 defeat of Lyon at the Parc des Princes. The former Barcelona man started the game well, combining nicely with Neymar – with whom he used to light up La Liga – and striking the crossbar with a free-kick from distance.

Lucas Paqueta put the visitors ahead, however, and after Neymar drew the hosts level Mauricio Pochettino withdrew Messi, much to his visible discontent. PSG won the game in the final minutes after Mauro Icardi converted Kylian Mbappe’s cross from deep.

Messi is well-known for wanting to play every minute of every game he’s selected for, but didn’t train on Monday due to the discomfort. Rumours of a fraction between himself and Pochettino, however, are thought to be overblown. The pair are tight. Giving Messi, Neymar and Mbappe the prominence they demand will be a tough ask for the former Tottenham Hotspur coach, however.