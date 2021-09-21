Diego Simeone content with Atletico Madrid’s response to going a goal down at Getafe

Atletico Madrid pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat Getafe 2-1 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga. Stefan Mitrovic fired the hosts into a lead in the 45th minute, only for Luis Suarez to score in both the 78th and 91st minutes to steal an invaluable set of three points. Barcelona old boy Carles Alena saw red for Getafe.

The result puts Atletico top of the table, albeit with a game in hand on second-placed city rivals Real Madrid, of whom they’re a point clear. They’re now four clear of Valencia and Real Sociedad, who occupy third and fourth place respectively. Madrid host newly-promoted Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow evening and pulled off an eerily-similar 2-1 remontada of their own against Valencia at Mestalla at the weekend.

It’s an agonising turn of events for Getafe, who’ve had a dire start to the new season. They’ve failed to earn a single point so far this campaign and have lost all six of their opening games, conceding ten goals in the process. They’re only clear of the bottom thanks to Alaves, who have an even worse goal difference than they do.

“We’re at the start of the season,” Diego Simeone said in comments carried by Marca after the game. “There are many situations that the team needs to overcome, the team hasn’t been as we would like them to be. The game was against a difficult opponent, who aren’t going to lose all season and are dangerous.

“At the beginning, what we were looking for was control, then there was a lack of intensity, speed and circulation that could hurt the rival and it led to a flat match. Then the goal arrived; we chatted at half-time and then, even aside from the goals, we saw another team that played with more offensive forcefulness. We have to continue managing that and wait for our most important players to hit their best form.”