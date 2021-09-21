Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rotate his lineup for his side’s clash with Mallorca on Wednesday evening.

Real Madrid are back on action on Wednesday when they face a newly promoted Mallorca side who have made a very respectable start to the campaign.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, have made the best start of any team so far, moving on to 13 points from five games following their comeback win over Valencia last time out.

But games are starting to mount up for Ancelotti’s men, and it’s a case of managing minutes for the Italian boss, especially with an ageing squad.

By the time Real Madrid play Sheriff in the Champions League on September 28, they will have played six games in just 14 days.

And with a more difficult clash with Villarreal coming up this weekend, it’s expected changes will be made for the home clash with Mallorca.

Injuries will limit what Ancelotti can do in some areas, but there could be a first start for Eduardo Camavinga, who has impressed in his three appearances off the bench so far.

Meanwhile, Jesus Vallejo could be brought in at the back, and Rodrygo could get an opportunity in the frontline.