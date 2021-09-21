Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have more valuable squads than Barcelona

Real Madrid have the most valuable squad in La Liga according to Transfermarkt and Diario AS, surpassing Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s roster’s total value stands at €783.5m, despite having fallen by 8.4% compared to last season.

Atletico Madrid are in second place, valued at €755.2m, while Barcelona’s squad is in third place, valued at €676.5m. It’s the first time Barcelona have fallen to third place since 2010. Their squad’s value has fallen by 23% since last term, a statistic explained by the departures of the high-value Lionel Messi (worth €80m) and Antoine Griezmann (worth €60m).

Despite this, Barcelona do own the most valuable player in Spanish football; their Dutch playmaker Frenkie de Jong (worth €90m). He’s followed by Atletico’s Joao Felix, Barcelona’s Pedri and Atletico’s Marcos Llorente (all worth €80m). Casemiro (worth €70m) is the highest value player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Globally, Manchester City lead the way with a squad valued at €1.05bn. They’re followed by Paris Saint-Germain (worth €997.25m), Manchester United (worth €937.25m), Chelsea (worth €882.5m), Liverpool (worth €879.5m) and Bayern Munich (worth €852.9m). Madrid are in seventh place.

