Barcelona president Joan Laporta speaks out: “We know what to do and we will fix it”

Joan Laporta has spoken out the day after Barcelona’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Granada at Camp Nou last night in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. Ronald Koeman has come under serious pressure at the Catalan club in the past week; his relationship with Laporta is visibly strained, and the dispiriting draw with Granada in La Liga was preceded by a 3-0 beating at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“Hello culers,” Laporta said. “I ask that you continue encouraging the team as you have been; the team needs it and thanks you. These are difficult moments, and we must be present. This week a delegation from the club will travel to Palos de la Frontera to attend a supporters’ club event before attending the Cadiz match.

“At Cadiz we can be sure that the team will try to win,” Laporta continued. “I don’t know what will happen, but whatever happens, in the next game against Levante continue to cheer on the team as you are doing, the team needs it. And you should be calm. We know what to do and we will fix it.”

Two names, according to Mundo Deportivo, have emerged as favourites to replace Koeman should he be sacked; Xavi and Roberto Martinez. Both have a good relationship with Jordi Cruyff, Barcelona’s head of international scouting and a close advisor to Laporta. Xavi supported Laporta’s rival Victor Font in last year’s presidential election, but people close to Laporta have assured him that Xavi’s the best option to lead Barcelona post-Koeman.

Martinez, currently in charge of the Belgian national team, would be difficult to secure. Koeman’s compensation should he be fired would amount to the not-insignificant sum of €12m, and should Barcelona go for Martinez they’d have to compensate the Belgian Football Federation. In two weeks Belgium face France in the semi-final of the Nations League and are in the midst of a qualification phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.