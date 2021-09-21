Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a new contract for defender Ronaldo Araujo.

With new signings few and far between, and with little hope of the Catalan giants spending big across the coming months, new contracts have taken centre stage.

Talented young striker Ansu Fati is top of the list, with talks progressing nicely at this stage, and it seems defender Araujo is another of the priorities.

Araujo has impressed after stepping in amid injuries this season having also featured semi-regularly last season.

And on Monday night, he scored a key equaliser for Barca in their draw with Granada at Camp Nou.

Araujo is under contract until 2023 as things stand, but Barcelona are keen to extend his deal.

Conversations have already started, as admitted by the centre-back’s agent Flavio Perchman.

“I calculate that before the end of the year, we will sit down to negotiate,” he told 100% Deporte de Uruguay, while Mundo Deportivo report Araujo’s new deal is indeed one of Barcelona’s priorities.