Atletico Madrid pull off dramatic comeback to beat Getafe 2-1 at the death

Atletico Madrid pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat Getafe 2-1 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga. Stefan Mitrovic fired the hosts into a lead in the 45th minute, only for Luis Suarez to score in both the 78th and 91st minutes to steal an invaluable set of three points. Barcelona old boy Carles Alena saw red for Getafe.

The result puts Atletico top of the table, albeit with a game in hand on second-placed city rivals Real Madrid, of whom they’re a point clear. They’re now four clear of Valencia and Real Sociedad, who occupy third and fourth place respectively. Madrid host newly-promoted Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow evening and pulled off an eerily-similar 2-1 remontada of their own against Valencia at Mestalla at the weekend.

It’s an agonising turn of events for Getafe, who’ve had a dire start to the new season. They’ve failed to earn a single point so far this campaign and have lost all six of their opening games, conceding ten goals in the process. They’re only clear of the bottom thanks to Alaves, who have an even worse goal difference than they do.