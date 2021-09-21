Ancelotti praises Madrid’s mental resilience while Messi ruled out of PSG’s clash with Metz

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid: “This team has balls”

Real Madrid welcome newly-promoted Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow evening. Los Blancos sit top of La Liga after their last-gasp defeat of high-flying Valencia at the weekend, two points clear of last season’s champions and their city rivals Atletico Madrid. Mallorca are ninth, seven points clear of Celta Vigo and the relegation zone.

Lionel Messi ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Metz due to knee injury

Paris Saint-Germain have revealed that Lionel Messi will miss tomorrow’s clash with Metz through injury according to Marca. The Argentine underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday morning that revealed signs of bone contusion in his left knee, and a new test will be carried out in 48 hours to review its condition.

Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have more valuable squads than Barcelona

Real Madrid have the most valuable squad in La Liga according to Transfermarkt and Diario AS, surpassing Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s roster’s total value stands at €783.5m, despite having fallen by 8.4% compared to last season.

