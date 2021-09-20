WATCH: Granada take shock early lead at Barcelona

Granada have taken a shock 1-0 lead at Barcelona in tonight’s La Liga action with Domingos Duarte putting them ahead after two minutes.

La Bluagrana have looked unsteady at the back right from kick off at the Camp Nou with Portuguese international Duarte taking full advantage of their issues.

A corner was only half cleared by the home defence and Sergio Escudero’s fine back post cross was nodded home by the loitering Duarte.

The worst possible start for Barca! 😬 Whistles ring out around the Camp Nou as Domingos Duarte puts Granada ahead after just 85 seconds 😱 pic.twitter.com/4FvF88baXJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 20, 2021

Ronald Koeman knows his side need to rouse themselves and launch an immediate response as they aim to play catch up their rivals in the league title race.

The Catalans are playing one of their two league games in hand against Luis Garcia’s visitors and anything less than a win will leave them lingering in the bottom half of the table overnight.

Injuries have forced Koeman’s hand in terms of selection with Philippe Coutinho making his first club start since December 2020 alongside three other starting changes.

Images via Granada CF on Twitter