Ronald Koeman is set for a bumper pay day if he does not get a new Barcelona contract ahead of next summer.

The Dutch boss has come under heavy pressure both during the summer and early in this season.

A 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in which Barca failed to manage a single shot on target has left Koeman once again answering questions over his future.

But the Dutchman still appears relaxed, and no wonder.

Koeman may want to remain Barcelona boss long term but even if he leaves, he is set for a big pay day.

According to ESport3 via Diario AS, there is a clause in Koeman’s contract which states Barcelona have to pay €6million to him if his contract is not extended beyond two years.

According to the report, the clause is a refund of sorts on the back of Koeman having to pay the Dutch football association (KNVB) out of his own money to activate his release ahead if taking over at Barca in August of last year.