Real Madrid pulled off a stunning comeback at Mestalla on Sunday night in a game that left two of La Liga’s bright starters with contrasting emotions.

The two teams went into this one on 10 points apiece after four games, both Valencia and Real Madrid impressing in the early weeks of the season.

And while it looked for some time as though Los Che would be the team to remain unbeaten following Hugo Duro’s 65th minute goal, everything changed after a superb late comeback from Carlo Ancelotti‘s men.

Vinicius Jr levelled things up thanks to a deflected effort, and the Brazilian then turned provider two minutes later to set up Karim Benzema for the late winner.

From a Real Madrid perspective, it’s another feather in the cap following a fine start to the season despite injury issues to key players which continue to restrain the defence, in particular.

It’s also another reminder that they have the quality to find an answer even when all appears lost, while key attacking players Benzema and Vinicius just continue to gain confidence having scored 11 of their team’s 15 La Liga goals this season between them.

But as far as Valencia are concerned, the defeat is a blow following an unexpectedly brilliant start under Jose Bordalas.

Now, of course, a defeat to Real Madrid wouldn’t usually set too many alarm bells ringing, especially given how well Los Che competed in the game.

Ultimately, Valencia are not expecting to compete with Real Madrid in the table this season, but there will be concern about how the defeat happened.

Bordalas’ teams pride themselves on being organised, and to give up two goals in two minutes having led for a large part of the game will be a concern.

And attention now turns to two more difficult tests against Sevilla and Athletic Club.

While Valencia have been very good so far this season, the four games they went unbeaten were against Alaves, Granada, Getafe and Osasuna.

And if they want to compete at the top end of the table, they are going to have to get results against the type of teams they play during this difficult run.

This late defeat to Real Madrid, and the manner of it, will put doubt in their minds they can achieve those results, but Bordalas will be keen to reinforce the positives, likely reminding his team of just how well they competed on Sunday night.

Either way, we should know a lot more about Valencia’s European credentials at the end of this week amid early chatter Bordalas could take his new men into the top seven this season.