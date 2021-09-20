Real Madrid will have no rest following their late heroics at Mestalla on Sunday night.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men continued their unbeaten start to the season despite heading into the 86th minute of the game behind against Valencia.

Hugo Duro’s goal on the 65th minute put the hosts ahead, but two goals in two minutes saw Real Madrid claim all three points.

Vinicius Jr continued his fine start to the season by drawing Los Blancos level on the 86th minute, and Karim Benzema secured the win just two minutes later.

Real Madrid are now the only team to pick up as many as 13 points from their first five games, though Barcelona have two games in-hand and could manage the same feat.

Though, there is little time for rest.

As detailed by Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are returning to Madrid and they will start training as early as 12pm ahead of their clash with Mallorca on Wednesday.

It’s a quick turnaround this week given each team has a mid-week fixture followed by another weekend outing.

And Ancelotti clearly doesn’t want his team to lose an inch of rhythm after their impressive start to the season.