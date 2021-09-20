Real Madrid await Dani Carvajal injury update

Real Madrid face an anxious wait over the fitness of defender Dani Carvajal after he was forced off against Valencia last night.

The Spanish international was the third player to be taken off injured before the break, as Los Blancos sealed a 2-1 win at the Estadio Mestalla, with Carlos Soler and Thierry Correia also going off.

Carvajal has endured a injury wrecked 12 months with an estimated total of 35 games missed for club and country in 2020/21 with hamstring and muscular problems.

However, this latest setback remains unclear, with a calf problem a new concern for the club’s medical team, as per reports from Diario Sport.

Carlo Ancelotti now faces a headache over the situation with Carvajal certain to at least miss their midweek clash with Real Mallorca.

Lucas Vazquez replaced him at full back against Los Che and the utility man is in line to start against Luis Garcia’s side on Wednesday night.