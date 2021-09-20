Ronald Koeman is set to make changes for Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Granada this evening.

It was a difficult week for the Bluagrana, who were stuffed 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener this week, failing to manage a single shot on target.

In La Liga, it has been a different story for Koeman’s men, winning twice and drawing once.

And if they are to win their next two games, they would match the best start in the league so far this season, set by Real Madrid, who have managed 13 points from their first five games.

The first of Barca’s games in hand is tonight when they face Granada at Camp Nou, and it’s expected Koeman will revert to a back four for the game.

The Dutchman employed a back three against Bayern but should return to a 4-3-3 for this one.

With that in mind, Sergino Dest is set to start at right-back, while Alejandro Balde will almost certainly be on the left given Jordi Alba’s absence.

Ronald Araujo will likely get the nod over Eric Garcia to partner Gerard Pique, while Sergi Roberto will likely remain in midfield due to Pedri’s injury.

At the top end of the pitch, Memphis Depay and Luuk De Jong almost pick themselves with Ansu Fati not quite ready and Martin Braithwaite out long term.

We could also see Philippe Coutinho starting this one having played last time out off the bench with Koeman keen to give the Brazilian a chance to prove himself.

Here is the full predicted lineup.

(4-3-3) Ter Stegen, Balde, Pique, Araujo, Dest, F De Jong, Busquets, Roberto, Depay, L De Jong, Coutinho.