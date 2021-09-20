Valencia boss Pepe Bordalas was left frustrated by his side’s final 15 minutes against Real Madrid.

Los Che looked as though they were going to continue their fine start to the season after heading into the final moments of a clash with Real Madrid in the lead.

Hugo Duro’s second-half opener kept Valencia ahead until the 86th minute when Vinicius Jr saw a deflected effort level the score, and just just minutes later, the Brazilian curled in a sweet cross for Karim Benzema to score the winner.

It was a case of defeat from the jaws of victory for Valencia, who suffered their first defeat of the season and in crushing fashion having played so well for much of the game.

And that’s what left Bordalas so frustrated at the final whistle, saying in his post-match press conference: “We are sad because the game has been very strong despite the problems we have had with Carlos (Soler) and (Thierry) Correia.

“We have completed the prepared script. We have been superior, with high pressure. He have had the control.

“We have had 75 perfect minutes, but the counter attacks and the strength has been too much for us.

“They have searched for the equaliser and the win. We had a little bad luck, but we have to know how to manage these minutes.

“We didn’t read them well and we paid the price. We have just paid for ultimate errors, but we have to get back up.”

It gets no easier for Valencia after this one as they head to Andalusia to take on Sevilla on Wednesday ahead of another tricky clash, against Athletic Club, this weekend.