Coutinho’s first Barcelona start since 2020, Carvajal injury wait and Kroos returns to training

Philippe Coutinho makes his first Barcelona start since December 2020 in tonight’s La Liga clash with Granada.

The Brazilian winger has been drafted into the starting XI as boss Ronald Koeman battles against an injury crisis in Catalonia this month.

Real Madrid face an anxious wait over the fitness of defender Dani Carvajal after he was forced off against Valencia last night.

Carvajal has endured a injury wrecked 12 months with an estimated total of 35 games missed for club and country in 2020/21 with hamstring and muscular problems.

Toni Kroos has offered Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti a major fitness boost with his return to light training.

According to reports from Marca, the midfielder took part in his first session this season earlier today, with the club’s medical team monitoring his progress in the coming days.

