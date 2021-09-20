Celta Vigo to stick by under fire Eduardo Coudet

Celta Vigo look set to back head coach Eduardo Coudet despite their poor start to the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The Galicians are currently down in 18th place in the table after five games with no wins to their name and just one point as it stands.

Coudet ended the weekend with a third successive defeat, with a 2-1 loss at home to Cadiz, as the pressure over his position continued to increase in the last 48 hours.

FINAL 🏁 No fue por no darlo todo. El larguero evitó el empate hasta en dos ocasiones en los últimos minutos. Toca seguir insistiendo, toca seguir trabajando.#CeltaCádiz #RCCelta pic.twitter.com/zhqn21W6Q7 — RC Celta (@RCCelta) September 17, 2021

However, Coudet has bought himself some time following his impressive stint in the second half of 2020/21, as he steered the club away from relegation danger.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Celta board are not considering a knee jerk sacking for the Argentine, who’s current deal runs until 2024, in the coming weeks, as they look to turn their situation around.

Up next for Celta in league action is a trip to fellow strugglers Levante tomorrow night.