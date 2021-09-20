Barcelona suffer disappointing draw at home to Granada

Barcelona have slipped to low key 1-1 La Liga draw with Granada at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman was frustrated at full time, as his side were far from their best, with Domingos Duarte’s early goal almost enough to secure a second successive Camp Nou win for the visitors.

However, despite their struggles Ronald Araujo’s last gasp 90th minute header rescued a dramatic point for Koeman.

La Blaugrana struggled for fluency all night on home soil with Araujo’s first half chance the closest they came to a breakthrough before half time.

Koeman did try and freshen things up after the restart with a string of changes as Memphis Depay and Luuk De Jong missed vital chances.

But with the game ticking towards added time, Barcelona finally found a breakthrough as the impressive Araujo got above his man to power home Gavi’s cross.

Barcelona now face a quick turnaround as they play catch up in games played with a trip to Cadiz on Thursday night.

