WATCH: Tearful Carlos Soler forced off injured in Valencia v Real Madrid clash

Valencia star Carlos Soler was in tears after his night was ended by injury after just 15 minutes against Real Madrid.

Soler was named as captain due the absence of injured skipper Jose Luis Gaya Los Blancos but he immediately signalled to the bench after pulling up in the early stages.

The Spanish international has been in electric form for Los Che in 2021/22 with three goals from four league games so far this season and he was left distraught by the injury.

Las lágrimas de Carlos Soler.

Desolado tras marcharse lesionado. #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/cCuRjrM1uo — Fútbol en Movistar+ (@MovistarFutbol) September 19, 2021

However, the curse has not ended for there for either side before the break with Thierry Correia following Soler off the pitch just seven minutes later.

Real Madrid have since lost injury prone defender Dani Carvajal before the half hour mark as injuries have dominated the first 45 minutes at the Estadio Mestalla.

The closest chance of a goal at either end before the whistle came on 43 minutes with Thibaut Courtois called into action to deny Gabriel Paulista.

Images via Getty Images