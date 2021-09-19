La Liga News

WATCH: Hugo Duro puts Valencia 1-0 up against Real Madrid

Valencia have taken a late 1-0 lead against rivals Real Madrid with Hugo Duro putting them in front with 25 minutes to go.

Neither side have created much on the night with injuries dominating the first 45 minutes at the Estadio Mestalla.

Carlos Soler was in tears after his night was ended by injury after just 15 minutes against Real Madrid with Thierry Correia following Soler off the pitch just seven minutes later.

Los Blancos defender Dani Carvajal was also taken off before the half hour mark.

The tempo of the match has not improved much after the restart with Duro grabbing the one real chance of the second period.

The former Los Blancos loanee failed to make an impact at the club last season but he has netted his first goal for Valencia after another season long loan exit from Getafe this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has reacted by making four substitutes to try and force Real Madrid back into it and preserve their unbeaten record in 2021/22.

