Villarreal have suffered an injury blow ahead of their La Liga clash with Mallorca today.

The Yellow Submarine are back in La Liga action today following a draw with Atalanta in the Champions League earlier this week.

They are in the Balearic Islands this afternoon, kicking of La Liga’s Sunday action, but they have been dealt an injury blow in the lead up to the game.

Despite travelling to Mallorca, striker Gerard Moreno had to pull out from the squad late on due to a muscular overload to his right hamstring.

As a result, Moi Gomez and Arnaut Danjuma have been selected by Unai Emery to start alongside Boulaye Dia in the front line.

Moreno has been key for Villarreal since returning from Espanyol, scoring 30 goals across all competitions last season.

He hasn’t scored so far this season, and this is the second time he has picked up a muscular strain following a busy summer representing Spain at Euro 2020.