Ronald Koeman is staying calm over his Barcelona future amid increasing pressure.

The Dutchman is no stranger to being touted for the sack having spent the summer wondering whether he would still be in place come the start of the season.

But pressure has intensified over recent days after Barcelona were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Barca’s lack of attacking impetuous in the game was striking for supporters, though it was somewhat understandable given just how much Koeman’s squad has been weakened over the summer.

But it has not stopped fresh talk over Koeman getting the sack early on in the season.

A decision does not seem to be imminent, though, Joan Laporta and his board remaining patient in difficult circumstances, and Koeman himself is continuing to ignore the noise and focus on the task at hand.

“There are exaggerated things. There are changes in the team, injuries and many young players,” he said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday night’s clash with Granada.

“The people that think about what we have, the people that know, surely say that it’s a change with not enough time, but what counts is winning games.

“It cannot be that I have to answer before Bayern if I am going to renew for another year and now the next questions will be over whether I fear for my future.

“I have to put energy into what we have in our hands, prepare the team to win the game.”