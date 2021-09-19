Ronaldo Koeman is set to start Sergiño Dest for his side’s clash with Granada tomorrow night.

Barcelona return to La Liga action on Monday evening when they face Granada at Camp Nou.

Koeman’s men struggled during the week, losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and they will be keen to get back to winning ways on Monday evening having made an unbeaten start to their domestic campaign.

And as they look to take all three points against a struggling Granada side, who are yet to pick up a win so far this season, Dest is set to return to the starting lineup, according to Sport.

Barcelona coped without Dest by changing the shape against Bayern to make a back three, despite the American being fit to start on the bench.

But against Granada, it’s expected a back four will return as part of a 4-3-3 and Dest will start at right-back.

The American has received mixed views during his time at Barcelona so far, though he is going to be the principle starter at right-back given the departure of Emerson, even if young Alejandro Balde is also an option for Koeman.