Ronald Koeman is hoping to get Ansu Fati back within the next 10 days.

Fati has missed the best part of a year through a serious knee injury that required an operation, sitting out since last November.

But he is now nearing a return to action, and after reports emerged claiming the Levante clash on September 26 would be the game in which Fati returns, Barca boss Koeman has now confirmed when the striker is set to return.

He said in his latest press conference: “Ansu Fati has already shown his quality.

“During the beginning of last season, he had scored many goals. Now we are waiting – his return may come in a week or ten days time.

“Having Ansu is important for the team”

Fati is particularly important for Barcelona following the loss of key players this summer, including Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, while Martin Braithwaite has been ruled out for more than two months with injury.

And to signify that, he has been given Messi’s number 10 for the new season.

The 18-year-old has a lot to live up to having burst onto the scene previously with both Barcelona and Spain, but however long it takes him to get back up to full speed, it will be a relief for Blaugrana fans to see one of their biggest young talents back on the grass.