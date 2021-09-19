La Liga News

Real Madrid snatch last gasp 2-1 win at Valencia

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid have preserved their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 season with a late 2-1 win at Valencia.

Los Blancos remain top of the table this weekend despite struggling for large parts of the game at the Estadio Mestalla.

Neither side created much in the opening 45 minutes with injuries dominating things before the break as three players were forced off.

The low key tempo continued after the restart before Los Che striker Hugo Duro popped up with his first goal for the club to edge the hosts in front.

However, Ancelotti’s side showed their resilience and quality in the final minutes as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema linked up to snatch all three points.

Benzema fed in the Brazilian to fire home the equaliser on 87 minutes before Vinicius returned the favour two minutes later as his cross was bulleted home by the visiting skipper.

Up next for Ancelotti’s side is a midweek home game against Real Mallorca with Valencia away at Sevilla.

Images via Getty Images

