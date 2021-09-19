Getafe have now made their worst ever start to a La Liga campaign.

Pressure is growing on Getafe boss Michel following a disastrous start to the season for the returning boss.

Michel was brought back to Getafe 10 years after leaving following his first spell, replacing Jose Bordalas, who decided to call it a day at Getafe before joining Valencia.

But it has not gone to plan for the former Real Madrid midfielder, losing all five of his first games in charge.

The latest was a 3-0 away defeat to newly promoted Rayo Vallecano, and it left Getafe on zero points for the season.

That means Getafe have now set an unfortunate club record.

As pointed out by Sport, it’s the first time in Getafe’s 16 La Liga seasons that they have failed to pick up any points from their first five games.

Just what that will mean for Michel, remains to be seen, but pressure is already mounting, and Getafe face Atletico Madrid and Real Betis in their next two games, so they could well go as many as seven games without picking up any points.

Getafe have been particularly poor in many of their outings, which doesn’t help Michel’s case, but the one defence he does have is the difficult nature of the club’s fixture list to start to the season.

The Madrid-based side were handed fixtures against five of last season’s top six in their first eight games, also facing a Valencia side who have started excellently this season.