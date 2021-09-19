Jose Gaya suffers injury blow ahead of Real Madrid clash

Valencia club captain Jose Luis Gaya will not face Real Madrid in their vital La Liga showdown tonight.

The defender has been struggling with a muscle injury in recent days, after being forced off in their win over Osasuna last weekend, due to an injury picked up on international duty with La Roja.

Jose Bordalas has made the choice not to risk the Spanish international against Los Blancos with stepping in at left back against Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors.

Bordalas has opted to keep changes to a minimum for this top of the table showdown at the Estadio Mestalla with the winner of tonight’s clash set to end the weekend as league leaders.

He has made two changes to his team with Gaya and Maxi Gomez out and Dimitri Foulquier and Hugo Duro coming in to the team.

Kick on the Spanish east coast is at 9pm local time this evening.