Gareth Bale could miss two months through injury

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could miss up to two months of action through injury.

The Welsh international had enjoyed a strong return to the Spanish capital after spending the 2020/21 season on loan back at former club Tottenham

Bale started Real Madrid’s first three games of the season, and netted his first La Liga goal since 2019, before joining up on international duty with Wales last month.

However, he underwent further medical tests after missing last weekend’s win over Celta Vigo, with exclusive reports from Diario Sport claiming he will now miss around two months due to a muscular problem.

The 32-year-old winger has already missed three games due to the ongoing problem, with current estimates indicating he could possibly miss up to 14 games across domestic and European action.

The extended absence will also force him out of both the October and November international breaks with a provisional return date pencilled in for November 20/21 against Granada.

Images via Getty Images