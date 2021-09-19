Eden Hazard returns to Real Madrid starting XI for Valencia clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has made one change to his starting line up for tonight’s key La Liga clash at Valencia.

Los Blancos head to the Estadio Mestalla knowing that a win would lift them back to the top of the table overnight and Ancelotti has stuck with a winning formula.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in league action so far in 2021/22 and they picked up a late 1-0 win at Inter Milan in their Champions League curtain raiser in midweek.

The Italian coach has opted for just one change from the starting team at the San Siro with Eden Hazard moving up into the starting XI in place of Lucas Vazquez.

Valencia boss Jose Bordalas has made two changes to his team with Jose Luis Gaya and Maxi Gomez out and Dimitri Foulquier and Hugo Duro coming in to the team.

Kick on the Spanish east coast is at 9pm local time this evening.