Carlo Ancelotti admits Eden Hazard cannot play back to back games

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted Eden Hazard still struggles to play two successive games.

Hazard has endured an injury disrupted time in the Spanish capital following his high profile €100m move from Premier League giants Chelsea back in 2019.

The Belgian international has made just 30 La Liga appearances in his first two full seasons at the club with injuries forcing him to miss an estimated 59 games.

However, the 30-year-old has enjoyed one of his most consistent runs of fitness in the opening weeks of 2021/22, with three starts and one substitute appearance, in Los Blancos first four league games.

But, despite that positivity, he has not completed 90 minutes in any of those games, and Ancelotti believes he is still struggling to maintain an acceptable level of fitness.

“He has improved his condition, but we have to be careful with him”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“He has had injuries in the past and giving him two games in a row can be difficult.

“He is still not at the level we want, but we are confident he will return to his best condition again.”

Hazard has been named in the starting XI for tonight’s La Liga trip to Valencia with Ancelotti making limited changes from their 1-0 midweek Champions League win over Inter Milan.