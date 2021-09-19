Here are your morning headlines for September 19.

Fati clause

Ansu Fati has a two-year extension clause in his contract that can be used by Barcelona should contract talks fail to progress.

According to Sport, Barca can unilaterally trigger the option to make sure Fati, who is out of contract next summer, stays put.

Though, their preferred option is to agree a new deal with the forward, and talks are progressing nicely.

Saturday’s action

Saturday’s action saw Rayo Vallecano defeat Getafe comfortably at home before Atletico Madrid were frustrated by Athletic Club, drawing 0-0.

In the evening, Elche drew 1-1 with Levante at home and Osasuna made relatively easy work of Alaves with a 2-0 win.

Miguel to get opportunities

Miguel Gutierrez is set to receive many more minutes than expected with Real Madrid this season.

The left-back will be helped by David Alaba playing centrally, while Marcelo’s fitness issues continue to haunt him.

According to Diario AS, Migues is now set to get a good run out and a chance to feature regularly.